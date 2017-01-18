LeGarrette Blount won’t talk about differences between Steelers and Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 3:31 PM EST

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s decision to stream video from the team’s locker room after they beat the Chiefs has drawn a lot of reactions around the football world.

The Patriots were included in the comments from coach Mike Tomlin that were captured by Brown’s camera and they have been included in the reaction as well. Wide receiver Julian Edelman said “that’s how that team is run,” which elicited a reaction from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Running back LeGarrette Blount has played for both teams and he got asked a question about differences between the way the two teams operate on Wednesday. His response of “next question” made it clear that he wasn’t going to delve into those waters. He did say that facing the Steelers, who released him after 11 games of limited production in 2014.

“No. I’m just going to go out there and play just like I play everybody else. It’s more about us than them,” Blount said, via ESPN.com.

Blount has played the Steelers twice since returning to the Patriots later in the 2014 season, so any hard feelings that might have existed have had a chance to work themselves out his system.