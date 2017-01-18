LeGarrette Blount won’t talk about differences between Steelers and Patriots

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s decision to stream video from the team’s locker room after they beat the Chiefs has drawn a lot of reactions around the football world.
The Patriots were included in the comments from coach Mike Tomlin that were captured by Brown’s camera and they have been included in the reaction as well. Wide receiver Julian Edelman said “that’s how that team is run,” which elicited a reaction from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Running back LeGarrette Blount has played for both teams and he got asked a question about differences between the way the two teams operate on Wednesday. His response of “next question” made it clear that he wasn’t going to delve into those waters. He did say that facing the Steelers, who released him after 11 games of limited production in 2014.
“No. I’m just going to go out there and play just like I play everybody else. It’s more about us than them,” Blount said, via ESPN.com.
Blount has played the Steelers twice since returning to the Patriots later in the 2014 season, so any hard feelings that might have existed have had a chance to work themselves out his system.
Guy is still salty he never played. He should understand why after watching Bell. No reason to use anyone else, Bell is better at every facet of the game and it just so happens he doesn’t get tired either.
Still don’t understand why Pittsburgh just caved into Blounts selfish act of leaving the field before the game was over because he didnt get the ball enough. At least try to trade him or waive him to get something in return for a good RB stuck behind a super star. Don’t think I will understand why but it is what it is.
he quit on his team
class act
Smartest thing the guy has done in his entire football career was go with, “No comment.”
Belichick must be proud.
Antonio Brown deserves a fine of at least $100,000 for that video, mainly because there was a naked team mate when he panned the room with his cell phone. When he realized he captured a butt shot of a player he panned back to show it again.
Not cool.
what, nobody asked his thoughts on Oregon’s workout routines?
We Patriots understand and embrace the differences between franchises.
Its what happens when you are supremely confident in who you are, what you stand for, and what the goal is.
No need for “adolescent” selfie videos or grandiose self promotion.
I Am so Proud!
Blount doesn’t want to embarrass the steelers by being honest and truthful, so he’d rather not comment. Everyone knows the Patriots are the much better team and has been for many years, plus they’re consistently great. The steelers are a dumpster fire every other year. No consistency to being great. The ravens are more respected by the Patriots and fans nation wide.
Blount Super Bowl Rings;1
Bell Super Bowl Rings;0
Whose REALLY the salty one here?
dougchillin says:
Jan 18, 2017 3:35 PM
—————————
Because that’s how that team is run
sorry, couldn’t resist
Patriots can’t win. Edelman makes an innocuous comment and trolls get mad.
Blount gives the most bland comment outside of, “I’m just here so i don’t get fined” and the trolls get mad.
I’m starting to think the problem isn’t the Pats.
dougchillin says:
Jan 18, 2017 3:35 PM
————
He’s won a Super Bowl with the Pats since then. I don’t think he’s still salty.
Given the amount of bulletin board material flying around for this game, I think my quotes would be limited to:
“uh, one of them plays in Pittsburgh, the other in Foxboro”
and
“One team wears black and gold, and the other wears blue and silver”
No sense in giving the media what they want, which is to create even more tension and excitement around the game. The teams know each other well, and are not friendly. It will be physical, and fast-paced. This one is going to be a fun one to watch, especially if you have no rooting interest.
Nothing says more about the ridiculousness of this situation more than this: LeGarrette Blount is the mature party here.
I think Leveon has the higher quality reefer. Thats one diff
wte1 says:
Jan 18, 2017 3:41 PM
Antonio Brown deserves a fine of at least $100,000 for that video, mainly because there was a naked team mate when he panned the room with his cell phone. When he realized he captured a butt shot of a player he panned back to show it again.”
^^^^^^^^^^^^^
NO. Brown deserves a penalty for being acting like a schoolgirl
“Next question”
You didn’t have to be so blunt about it.
Such a ridiculous and manufactured controversy. The match up is compelling enough on its own without trying to force the ‘can you believe what player X said about team Y?’ nonsense. Sunday can’t come fast enough.
What’s to talk about – one team is the most storied, successful team in the history of the NFL. The other has had some brief recent tainted success.
So you get asked a question where they are baiting you for an answer thats could be used to generate a controversy they can then write about. So you decline to answer the question at all. And so they make a deal of you not answering so they can write about that instead. You cant win with the media when they are out to generate a controversy.
The quote was “next question” genius.
I can’t wait to see him batter the Steelers defense. By the 4th quarter they will not want to tackle him.
In 3 days the Steelers will feel Blount force trauma!
The only “controversy” is in the minds, and I use that term loosely, of those who perceive that a controversy exists.
As the NFL Turns, Season 9, Episode 19.
It’s amazing what football news has denigrated into.
At least he was smart enough not to take the bait. These “reporters” keep asking the same inane questions over and over trying to hype up a game that doesn’t need hyped.
Should be a great game! Good luck all non-trolls!
it says a lot that blount is released by the patriots every year, and hes still around for them to pick up at the last minute. Guy has talent, no question..but his attitude usually gets him into trouble. have to say though, hes been better behaved in recent years.
crownofthehelmet says:
Jan 18, 2017 4:05 PM
What’s to talk about – one team is the most storied, successful team in the history of the NFL. The other has had some brief recent tainted success.
———————-
History is just that…….