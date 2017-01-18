Louis Riddick out, 49ers G.M. list reportedly down to four

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 2:15 PM EST

The 49ers are narrowing their search for a new General Manager, and it appears the list is down to four.

According to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, the team has informed a number of candidates they were no longer in the mix, leaving four possibilities among the previously reported candidates to work with new coach Kyle Shanahan.

They’re seeking second interviews with Green Bay executives Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf, along with Minnesota assistant G.M. George Paton, with Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough still a possibility as well.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is among the candidates no longer under consideration, though he was thought to be linked to their pursuit of Josh McDaniels as head coach.

“The 49ers pared down its list of general manager candidates Tuesday morning and thanked those who will not be included in the second round of interviews,” 49ers spokeman Bob Lange said in a statement. “Upcoming interviews will be announced as they were in the first round.”

Other personnel men who have been told they won’t get a second interview include Jimmy Raye III of the Colts, Seattle’s Scott Fitterer, and Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane. Seahawks exec Trent Kirchner had previously pulled his name from consideration.