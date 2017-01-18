Morgan Cox added to AFC Pro Bowl team

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 2:01 PM EST

There have been a fair number of players added to the Pro Bowl rosters the last couple of weeks as players have dropped out, but the latest addition to the AFC team didn’t come with a corresponding departure.

The Ravens announced that long snapper Morgan Cox has been named to the team by Chiefs coach Andy Reid as a need pick. Long snappers are not voted onto the team like players at other positions and this marks the second year in a row that Reid has tabbed Cox to do the snapping.

Cox will be joining three other Ravens at the game in Orlando. Kicker Justin Tucker, fullback Kyle Juszcyzk and linebacker C.J. Mosley will also be participating. Guard Marshal Yanda was elected to the team, but will not play due to a shoulder injury.

Cox has been the long snapper for the Ravens since the 2010 season and has played in all but 10 games over that span.