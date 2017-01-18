Panthers kick the tires on quarterback Aaron Murray

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Quarterback Aaron Murray was on three teams during an 11-day stretch of September, and is continuing his efforts to turn up with as many teams as possible.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the former fifth-round pick from Georgia is working out for the Panthers today.

They don’t particularly need anything other than a fourth arm for the offseason, as Cam Newton, Derek Anderson and Joe Webb are all under contract. But quarterbacks are a scarce commodity thus tend to get plenty of chances to prove whether they can or cannot play.

Murray spent most of last year on the Eagles’ practice squad, but was the only one of their practice squaders who didn’t sign a future contract with them.

He started last season with the Chiefs, was offered in trade and no one bit. So he signed with the Cardinals practice squad and lasted eight days there before he was released, when the Eagles offered a soft place to land.