Pending free agent Danny Woodhead ahead of schedule in ACL recovery

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 6:32 AM EST

There’s no guarantee Danny Woodhead will be with the Chargers as they make their move north.

But he is making moves.

Via Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the running back is reportedly six weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL, and is shown in a video running and cutting.

Woodhead was lost for the season in September, and if he’s ahead of normal pace, a training camp return is realistic.

But he’s also turning 32 next week, and has finished two of the last three seasons on IR, playing just five games combined in 2014 and 2016. When well, he’s one of the better pass-catching backs in the league (he caught 81 passes and had nine combined touchdowns in 2015), so he has value.

He’s an unrestricted free agent in March, thus Team Woodhead getting the positive word out there now.