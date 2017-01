Posted by Zac Jackson on January 18, 2017, 7:12 PM EST

Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide has been selected to represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

McQuaide is a first-time Pro Bowler. He’s been the Rams’ long snapper since 2011.

The Pro Bowl is Jan. 29 in Orlando.

McQuaide becomes the third Rams player to be selected for the Pro Bowl, joining punter Johnny Hekker and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.