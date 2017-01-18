Report: Bears to hire Curtis Modkins as running backs coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 12:22 PM EST

The Bears need a new running backs coach with Stan Drayton taking a job at the University of Texas and they’ve reportedly found their man.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the team is expected to hire Curtis Modkins to fill the position on John Fox’s staff.

Modkins spent the 2016 season as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, but Chip Kelly’s dismissal after one year as the team’s head coach left him without a role in that organization. Modkins also spent three years as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo when Chan Gailey was the Bills’ head coach. He was also in charge of the running backs in Buffalo and has also spent time as a position coach with the Lions, Cardinals and Chiefs.

Modkins will get a chance to work with Jordan Howard, who finished second in the league in rushing yards as a rookie in 2016. Howard figures to play a prominent role in the offense again next season, although it’s less certain who will be handing the ball off in Chicago.