Report: Greg Olson to Rams as quarterbacks coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

Greg Olson has been linked to the Bills offensive coordinator job recently and was slated for a Thursday interview with the team, but it seems he may not need to stock up on parkas and earmuffs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Olson will pass on the chance to be considered for a job in Buffalo in favor of joining Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff. The Rams have not hired an offensive coordinator, but, per Schefter, Olson will be the team’s quarterbacks coach.

It’s a role that Olson has filled for several teams during his NFL career, most recently with the Jaguars in 2012. The job figures to be a significant one with the Rams as they try to develop 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff into the franchise quarterback that they hoped to acquire in last year’s trade with the Titans for the top pick.

Olson returned Jacksonville as the offensive coordinator last year and was fired during the 2016 season. He had a stint as the coordinator for the Rams as well, although it came in 2006-07 when the team still called St. Louis home.