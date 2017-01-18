Report: Greg Olson to Rams as quarterbacks coach

Greg Olson has been linked to the Bills offensive coordinator job recently and was slated for a Thursday interview with the team, but it seems he may not need to stock up on parkas and earmuffs.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Olson will pass on the chance to be considered for a job in Buffalo in favor of joining Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff. The Rams have not hired an offensive coordinator, but, per Schefter, Olson will be the team’s quarterbacks coach.
It’s a role that Olson has filled for several teams during his NFL career, most recently with the Jaguars in 2012. The job figures to be a significant one with the Rams as they try to develop 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff into the franchise quarterback that they hoped to acquire in last year’s trade with the Titans for the top pick.
Olson returned Jacksonville as the offensive coordinator last year and was fired during the 2016 season. He had a stint as the coordinator for the Rams as well, although it came in 2006-07 when the team still called St. Louis home.
This may be the best news Jared Goff has gotten yet. Olson, despite the recent regression of Blake Bortles, is very good at working with young QBs. Goff will have every opportunity to develop and get better.
How bad are things in Buffalo when guys are willing to skip interviews to be their OC to take a lower-level position with the Rams?
He can work on Kyle Boller, I mean Jared Goff.
Phew. Feel like Buffalo might have dodged a bullet there. Greg Olson doesn’t have much of a track record of success as an offensive coordinator.
I’d have loved him as our QB coach though. Good hire for the Rams if true.
This also makes me wonder if they are telling coaches that they’re moving on from Tyrod Taylor. If that’s the case, you can understand why a potential offensive coordinator wouldn’t want to sign on with no other actual NFL QBs on the roster. If they dump Tyrod, all they have is Cardale Jones at the moment…
He’s BAAAACK! Greasehead Greg returns for another horror episode. He can’t be exterminated.
“Parkas and Earmuffs”. Funny, it was 50 degrees yesterday.
How bad is Buffalo when a guy that’s not a very good option as OC won’t even interview and accepts a lower paying job in an area with a substantially higher cost of living. Yikes!!
If you are wearing “Parkas and Earmuffs” in Buffalo, then that means you are playing in January… ah yeah, you can sign me up for that all day long.
Greg Olsen does not work good with young QBs. The ones he had on various teams were justngood. Yeah he works so well they fire him? LOL.
Greg Olsen: Hi Jared. If you read message boards you will see I work good with young QBs
Jared Goff: Dude, I like fish tacos
cantescapekarma says:
Jan 18, 2017 4:07 PM
Why, what’s the difference between the 2 or even 3 with EJ Manuel?
They all stink.