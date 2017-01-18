Report: Kyle Shanahan “almost certain” to accept 49ers job

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 18, 2017, 1:21 AM EST

The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait a little bit longer, but it appears their search for a new head coach is winding down.

According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is “almost certain” to accept the job as 49ers head coach. An ESPN report earlier on Tuesday indicated that the 49ers would be offering the job to Shanahan.

Shanahan cannot officially be offered the job until after the Falcons’ season comes to end. That could come as soon as Monday or may have to wait an additional two weeks until after Super Bowl LI. Regardless, the 49ers search for a fourth different head coach in four seasons is drawing to a conclusion.

The Falcons similarly had to wait for head coach Dan Quinn to become available following Super Bowl XLIX two years ago.

Shanahan will be available to interview again next week after the NFC Championship even if the Falcons advance to the Super Bowl. Once Shanahan is in place, the 49ers appear committed to finding a general manager candidate that can mesh well with him.