Report: Seahawks will sign Perrish Cox

The Seahawks plan to sign veteran cornerback Perrish Cox, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The Seahawks need experience in their secondary with Deshawn Shead having ACL surgery after being injured last weekend and both Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman also dealing with injuries. The team won’t push Thomas and Sherman in training camp if they aren’t ready, so the addition of Cox likely isn’t the only move the Seahawks will make to bolster their secondary depth.

Cox, 30, went from starter for the Titans in November to being released soon after. He played in 11 games last season, starting nine, and has started 45 of 81 games in his career.

A fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2010, Cox has also played for the 49ers and previously spent time with the Seahawks in 2013.