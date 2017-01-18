Report: Texans making Mike Vrabel DC and keeping Romeo Crennel

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 9:26 AM EST

Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel seems to be a rising star in the coaching ranks, but the Texans already a strong defensive coordinator.

They seem to have found a way to keep both sides happy.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the Texans are promoting the 41-year-old Vrabel to defensive coordinator, while keeping 69-year-old coordinator Romeo Crennel on staff.

That likely means kicking Crennel upstairs to an assistant head-coach position, which might help head coach Bill O’Brien spend more time on the offense after firing coordinator George Godsey.

Vrabel turned down a chance to be defensive coordinator for the 49ers last offseason, and interviewed for the Rams head coaching job this year. With a rising profile, the Texans probably had to offer him something nice to keep him around.

But Crennel has done such good work for so long that keeping him around is also wise, as the defense is the one thing the Texans can count on over the last three seasons. His contract expired this year, and O’Brien made it clear he wanted Crennel back.