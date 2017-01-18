 Skip to content

Report: Texans making Mike Vrabel DC and keeping Romeo Crennel

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 9:26 AM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Assistant coach, Mike Vrabel of the Houston Texans during a preseason game on September 3, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel seems to be a rising star in the coaching ranks, but the Texans already a strong defensive coordinator.

They seem to have found a way to keep both sides happy.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the Texans are promoting the 41-year-old Vrabel to defensive coordinator, while keeping 69-year-old coordinator Romeo Crennel on staff.

That likely means kicking Crennel upstairs to an assistant head-coach position, which might help head coach Bill O’Brien spend more time on the offense after firing coordinator George Godsey.

Vrabel turned down a chance to be defensive coordinator for the 49ers last offseason, and interviewed for the Rams head coaching job this year. With a rising profile, the Texans probably had to offer him something nice to keep him around.

But Crennel has done such good work for so long that keeping him around is also wise, as the defense is the one thing the Texans can count on over the last three seasons. His contract expired this year, and O’Brien made it clear he wanted Crennel back.

  1. drex1976 says: Jan 18, 2017 9:29 AM

    I like it, important to keep Vrabel on staff. No find an OC who can get the most out of the offensive players including Brock.

  2. titimium says: Jan 18, 2017 9:35 AM

    Interesting. Romeo most likely got a decent raise for his “promotion”.

  3. jcus says: Jan 18, 2017 9:35 AM

    Get a new receivers and qb coach please. Texans receivers can’t separate and QBs always regress.

  4. dram931 says: Jan 18, 2017 9:37 AM

    Great! Can he play quarterback?

  5. maust1013 says: Jan 18, 2017 9:40 AM

    Smart moves, they are impressive on that side of the ball. O’Brien will get hammered here by the get a lifers but if that team had an NFL caliber QB they would be frightening.

