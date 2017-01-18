Ricky Proehl urges Steve Smith to come home to be honored

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

Steve Smith was proud to be a Raven, and to attach himself to Baltimore for his final three seasons in the NFL.

But one of his closest friends is lobbying him to return to Charlotte, and hopes time heals the wounds that came during his messy 2014 release.

Retiring Panthers receivers coach and former teammate Ricky Proehl said he’s talked to Smith, and hopes Smith will allow himself to be honored at Bank of America Stadium someday.

“For me personally I hope it happens because I think he’s the greatest Panther to put on the uniform,” Proehl said, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. “He owes it to the fans and he owes it to himself,” Proehl said Tuesday. “There’s a love affair between him and the fans of the Panthers. They deserve it. That’s my opinion.”

Whether Smith shares it remains to be seen. Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman has wisely recused himself from the conversation, since his (bad) relationship with Smith is one of the few perceived hang-ups to honoring a man who broke all their records in his 13 seasons there.

But Smith’s ability to create and carry a grudge are legendary, so there’s no guarantee when or if he’d have a ceremonial retirement in the city in which he’s established his offseason home.

“I have talked to Steve. I think eventually it’ll happen,” Proehl said. “I think he wants it. I think he should do it, to be honest with you.”

Proehl stepped aside from his coaching job yesterday to spend more time watching his own sons play, and the bonds of family between the Panthers and Smith may win out — someday, when Smith himself decides it’s time.