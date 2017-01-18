Sean Davis says he was fined for hit on Chris Conley

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

Steelers safety Sean Davis got flagged for a hit to the head of Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley last Sunday night and said Wednesday that he has been fined by the league.

Davis said he was fined around $24,000 — the NFL’s fine schedule calls for a $24,309 fine for a first helmet-to-helmet hit — and that he plans to appeal. Davis hit Conley as the receiver tried to catch a pass on third-and-nine near the Steelers end zone in the fourth quarter, giving the Chiefs a first down they used to continue a drive that ended with a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion.

Conley missed one play before returning to the game.

“The penalty, I wasn’t trippin’ about the penalty man, it happened,” Davis said, via ESPN.com. “I’m sorry I hit him in the head, I’m not apologizing for it. That’s football. I dislodged the ball, I did my job, I wasn’t aiming at his head with my head. I was trying to hit him with my shoulder pad. He just fell into it, how I see it. But I did my job, we won the game. That’s that.”

Davis did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury, although coach Mike Tomlin suggested earlier this week that the rookie will be in the lineup against the Patriots.