Stanley Wilson II arrested while naked again

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2017, 6:30 AM EST

Former Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson II has been arrested while naked, and not for the first time.

The Oregonian reports that police in Portland arrested Wilson on January 10 after finding him naked outside a stranger’s home. Wilson hasn’t posted bail and has been in jail since.

Wilson was also arrested on June 22 after a homeowner caught him trying to break into a house. The homeowner shot him and he ran off, and when the homeowner called 911, emergency personnel arrived and found Wilson outside the home, also naked. Wilson suffered only minor injuries from the gunshot.

Since that incident, Wilson has had multiple violations of his conditional release, including testing positive for methamphetamine and getting arrested for spitting at a campus safety officer. It is unclear why Wilson has been allowed to stay out of jail despite repeatedly violating the conditions of his release.

What is clear is that a person who repeatedly gets arrested naked, spits at people and tests positive for methamphetamine has a serious problem. A graduate of Stanford University, Wilson once appeared to have a promising future. But like his father, the former Bengals running back who shares his name, Wilson has a serious drug problem. Wilson’s father was once benched when a Bengals coach caught him getting high before the Super Bowl, and after drugs derailed his NFL career he spent most of his adult life in prison. We hope the younger Wilson can get the help he so obviously needs.