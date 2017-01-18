Texans won’t hire an offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien to call plays

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

In the coaching shuffle the Texans are going through, it appears one spot is going unfilled.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans aren’t going to hire an offensive coordinator to replace the fired George Godsey, and head coach Bill O’Brien will call the plays next year.

They’re also shifting wide receivers coach Sean Ryan to quarterbacks coach, giving them a different voice for a group of passers who have underwhelmed. They’re sort of stuck with Brock Osweiler for another year, even though O’Brien has held off on ordaining the expensive free agent the starter for 2017.

The Texans have previously shifted defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel to an assistant head coach role so they can hang onto Mike Vrabel by making him the coordinator.

But this moves puts a lot more pressure on O’Brien to change what has become a perennial 9-7 team which is held back by mediocre-to-poor quarterback play — more than was already there.