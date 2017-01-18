Three Washington Pro Bowlers pull out of all-star game

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 5:11 PM EST

Three of Washington’s four Pro Bowlers will be skipping the all-star game because of injuries.

According to J.P. Finlay of CSNMidAtlantic.com, outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, tight end Jordan Reed and guard Brandon Scherff will pass on next week’s trip to Orlando, while left tackle Trent Williams is still scheduled to play.

Reed tried to play through a shoulder injury suffered on Thanksgiving and the results indicated he wasn’t 100 percent. Kerrigan played through an elbow injury, while Scherff was on the injury report with an ankle injury for the last month of the regular season.

Reed and Scherff were first-time honorees.

The Panthers announced that Trai Turner would replace Scherff on the NFC Pro Bowl team.