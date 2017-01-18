Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2017, 7:08 AM EST

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s defense can make a statement by shutting down Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.

Bills S Corey Graham signed because he wanted to get Buffalo to the playoffs, and he realizes he’s running out of time to make that happen.

Here’s a look at the CFL player trying to make the Dolphins.

The Jets and G Brian Winters were eager to commit to each other on a long-term deal.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti doesn’t think his team needs a youth movement.

Is a contract extension coming for Bengals coach Marvin Lewis?

How close a look will the Browns’ coaching staff get at Clemson QB Deshaun Watson?

Steelers DB Sean Davis says he’s not scared by the big stage of the playoffs.

Brian Cushing says nothing short of the Super Bowl should be acceptable to the Texans.

Colts QB Andrew Luck isn’t even in the Pro Bowl as an alternate, at least not yet.

Tom Coughlin isn’t afraid to shake things up in Jacksonville.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey has no regrets.

It may be too early to grade the Broncos’ rookie class, seeing as QB Paxton Lynch, the most important pick, gets an Incomplete.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith is a Pro Bowler for the second time.

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ rookies’ first year.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he’s ready to work.

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones believes he’s built a team capable of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants WR Odell Beckham is getting some grief for not playing as well as other top receivers in the playoffs.

Will the Eagles be in the playoffs next year?

Bill Callahan isn’t looking to be promoted to offensive coordinator in Washington.

Bears fans are saying Jay Cutler looks out of shape in the vacation photos his wife posted online.

Lions LT Taylor Decker is getting recognition for a strong rookie season.

Vince Lombardi Jr. is selling his dad’s old stuff.

Here’s a look at the state of the Vikings’ secondary.

Atlanta is rallying around the Falcons.

The Panthers worked out former Georgia QB Aaron Murray.

The Saints’ special teams are a work in progress.

The Buccaneers improved their completion percentage this season.

If the Cardinals aren’t better than the Seahawks, at least they can take solace in being more likable.

The Rams probably aren’t sorry to see their unsuccessful offensive coordinator Rob Boras go.

San Francisco DT DeForest Buckner was recognized for a strong rookie season.

Tom Cable will remain in Seattle as offensive line coach, where he has a lot of work to do.