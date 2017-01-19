Aaron Rodgers climbing up the all-time postseason rankings

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has rewritten the NFL’s postseason record book, but he’s not the only quarterback playing on Sunday who has a particularly impressive postseason record.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also staking a claim for being one of the best postseason passers in NFL history.
In his big game on Sunday against the Cowboys, Rodgers passed Dan Marino and is now fifth in NFL history for career postseason touchdown passes, with 33. Brady has 58 postseason touchdown passes and may put the record out of reach, but if Rodgers and the Packers keep playing well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pass the other three players ahead of him — Joe Montana with 45, Brett Favre with 44 and Peyton Manning with 40 — in the coming years.
And Rodgers now has a postseason passer rating of exactly 100.0, which puts him fourth all-time, behind only Bart Starr (104.8), Kurt Warner (102.8) and Drew Brees (100.7).
Rodgers is also eighth all-time in postseason completions, ninth in postseason pass attempts and eighth in postseason passing yards, right behind Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger in all three categories.
If the 33-year-old Rodgers can keep playing well into his late 30s, and if the Packers can put a good team around him, he may be remembered alongside Brady as the most productive postseason passers ever.
love him or hate him, he’s sure dam fun to watch.
But there is really one thing that matters most in the postseason. Don’t talk to me about yards or touchdowns in the postseason. What matters are winning drives, like the one Rodgers had last week.
And they matter more in the super bowl itself.
Post season TD’s
Brady has 58……Joe Montana with 45, Brett Favre with 44 and Peyton Manning with 40
Out of those 4 QB’s which one of them played in a climate controlled Dome?
Out of those 4 QB’s which one of them secured home field advantage but lost their first game an NFL record 11 times?
Speaking of 11, Which of the 4 QB’s is playing in his NFL record setting 11 AFC title game?
He is carrying the Packers.
If he were on the Pats he would have as many SB appearances as Brady.
Hmm, and his post-season victory total? Pathetic. It’s Brady, Montana and Starr, PERIOD.
Anybody else having a hard time seeing where Rodgers’ press coverage ends and his butt begins? SMH.
Let’s hear it for Bart Starr. 104.8 postseason rating, 9-1 (.900) record.
That certainly messes up the Rodgers isn’t a big game QB narrative. Although i guess those ppl have been quieted recently anyway.
A lot of people here are math focused—-What do you think having twice as many playoff teams and games does to “Stats”?
Johnny Unitas was never a “Wildcard”, nor could he be.
Brady and Rogers deserve all the praise they get. I would love to see a Brady – Rodgers matchup in this year’s Superbowl. I still remember how intriguing the Marino – Montana matchup was (although it didn’t live up to the hype).
Rodgers also already has lost 6playoff games while Brady is at 9 and Brady has almost 3 times as many wins and 4 times as many rings.
He has 7 years left to pile on these stats. More importantly, hopefully he adds another two rings as well.
WE ARE WRITING THE GREATEST FOOTBALL STORY EVER TOLD. HOW MANY HATERS WILL BE SILENCED NOW? #HeadedToHouston. DAGGER.
Brady is gonna play until he’s 43 & put everything out of reach.. GOAT
It’s hard to consider a guy one of the greatest postseason passers when they only have one ring (though it is, of course, better than none).
Stat-hound. 1 SB trip in 8 playoffs. Wow.
Agreed LSU. It would be great. And it would finally give GB some well deserved time off too. But unless their WRs and Burnett get healthy, I can’t see them walking into the ATL and keeping up with that offense. Gonna need every hand on deck.
And I’d say that Aaron has had relatively less talent on those teams around him than others on that list.
it’s amazing how everyone praises these guy like they are gods of football first thing first it’s a quarterback league nowadays you can’t touch the quarterback so stop comparing apples to oranges quarterbacks of the past earned their stats the hard way looking out of there ear hole play after play.
i really miss football
not todays NFL, but real football!
also wish we could get rid of the entire fox media crew, with the stupid jokes and comedy acts – and put in real football commentators again.
what happened to this game?
Makes me laugh bc he chokes every time. Giggle giggle giggle.
No running backs ….#1 WR (Nelson) shelved … Missing #1 and #2 corners ….
Goes on road and beats the 13-3 Cowboys.
Impressive.
Is it just me, or does it seem like Carl’s head is always just about to explode?
For Bart Starr to still be the NFL leader in passer rating in an era where passer rating was considered very good at 80, is incredible. Oh, that Aaron Rodgers guy is pretty good too…