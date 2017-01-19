Aaron Rodgers climbing up the all-time postseason rankings

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2017, 8:52 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has rewritten the NFL’s postseason record book, but he’s not the only quarterback playing on Sunday who has a particularly impressive postseason record.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also staking a claim for being one of the best postseason passers in NFL history.

In his big game on Sunday against the Cowboys, Rodgers passed Dan Marino and is now fifth in NFL history for career postseason touchdown passes, with 33. Brady has 58 postseason touchdown passes and may put the record out of reach, but if Rodgers and the Packers keep playing well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pass the other three players ahead of him — Joe Montana with 45, Brett Favre with 44 and Peyton Manning with 40 — in the coming years.

And Rodgers now has a postseason passer rating of exactly 100.0, which puts him fourth all-time, behind only Bart Starr (104.8), Kurt Warner (102.8) and Drew Brees (100.7).

Rodgers is also eighth all-time in postseason completions, ninth in postseason pass attempts and eighth in postseason passing yards, right behind Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger in all three categories.

If the 33-year-old Rodgers can keep playing well into his late 30s, and if the Packers can put a good team around him, he may be remembered alongside Brady as the most productive postseason passers ever.