Adrian Peterson eyes Texans, Giants, Buccaneers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Peterson returns to play after injuring his knee in week two of the season. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

So where will Adrian Peterson play in 2018? He’d like to stay with the Vikings, but he has declined to say whether he’ll take a pay cut.

If he won’t and if the Vikings will cut him if he doesn’t, Peterson has his eyes on three other teams. Via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Peterson said on ESPN that he’s interested in the Texans, Giants, and Buccaneers.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent any of those teams would be interested in him, and if so whether they’d offer more than the Vikings will pay. The Texans have Lamar Miller, the Giants have Paul Perkins and Rashad Jennings, and the Buccaneers have Charles Sims and Doug Martin.

But Martin’s status is uncertain, given his PED suspension and lackluster 2016 season. As the Bucs try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, adding Peterson to an offense that features Jameis Winston and Mike Evans could make them an instant postseason contender.

Peterson can’t negotiate with other teams while under contract with the Vikings, absent permission. As a practical matter, his agent can “gauge the market,” determining via hypothetical discussions the money that would be available to him if/when the Vikings release Peterson.

The question of whether Peterson will be with the Vikings for another season will be answered fairly soon. He has a $6 million roster bonus due on March 11. He’ll likely either sign a new deal or be released before then.

11 Responses to “Adrian Peterson eyes Texans, Giants, Buccaneers”
  1. learysdisciples says: Jan 19, 2017 1:33 PM

    The Packers should be mentioned as well. Montgomery is not a long-term solution and Lacy is pushing 3 bills these days.

  2. edukator4 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:36 PM

    the giants have 2 guys listed at rb alright. i’d have no faith in either of them. that would be a good place for peterson to sign if he was able to

  3. purpleguy says: Jan 19, 2017 1:37 PM

    I really wonder if there will be that much of a market for him if he doesn’t swallow his pride and take a pay cut with the Vikes. About the only certainty is that he’s going to think he’s worth more than the market is willing to pay.

  4. wademaxwell1990 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:38 PM

    Re-sign him and have a player finish his career in Minnesota like they should have done with Moss and Carter.

  5. packmangamble says: Jan 19, 2017 1:41 PM

    Nobody wants him. He’s washed up!

  6. cheeseisfattening says: Jan 19, 2017 1:41 PM

    Somewhere is Green Bay Eddie Lacy is eyeing some cheeseburgers.

  7. TB12RALLYCRY says: Jan 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    Until Belichick calls him on line 1………….

  8. codytha035 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:45 PM

    all better destinations that MN, but AP is out of his mind if he thinks any of these teams would want him and all his baggage

  9. skyflyer63 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:47 PM

    Pretty much sat out two years… I want all my money Peterson… he and the Vikings were made for each other. Hey, maybe the magician Spielman can tell him he’s washed up. Nah… they’d rather pay him.

  10. terripet says: Jan 19, 2017 1:47 PM

    Go to Seattle

  11. codytha035 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:49 PM

    lets talk about how Minnesota squandered this guys career.

