Adrian Peterson eyes Texans, Giants, Buccaneers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

So where will Adrian Peterson play in 2018? He’d like to stay with the Vikings, but he has declined to say whether he’ll take a pay cut.

If he won’t and if the Vikings will cut him if he doesn’t, Peterson has his eyes on three other teams. Via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Peterson said on ESPN that he’s interested in the Texans, Giants, and Buccaneers.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent any of those teams would be interested in him, and if so whether they’d offer more than the Vikings will pay. The Texans have Lamar Miller, the Giants have Paul Perkins and Rashad Jennings, and the Buccaneers have Charles Sims and Doug Martin.

But Martin’s status is uncertain, given his PED suspension and lackluster 2016 season. As the Bucs try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, adding Peterson to an offense that features Jameis Winston and Mike Evans could make them an instant postseason contender.

Peterson can’t negotiate with other teams while under contract with the Vikings, absent permission. As a practical matter, his agent can “gauge the market,” determining via hypothetical discussions the money that would be available to him if/when the Vikings release Peterson.

The question of whether Peterson will be with the Vikings for another season will be answered fairly soon. He has a $6 million roster bonus due on March 11. He’ll likely either sign a new deal or be released before then.