Antonio Brown: Malcolm Butler “puts hands on you like no other”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2017, 5:07 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is pursued by Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots after making a catch in the first half during the game at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will have his hands full with Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. And Brown thinks Butler may have his hands full of Brown’s jersey.

Brown said Butler is a physical cornerback who gets his hands on opposing receivers as much as anyone in the NFL, and that’s what Brown will have to be ready for on Sunday.

“Butler finishes to the ball. He puts hands on you like no other. We are up for the challenge,” Brown said.

Butler has shadowed Brown in each of the last two Steelers-Patriots games, and for the most part Brown has won their individual matchups: Brown caught seven passes for 106 yards when the Steelers and Patriots played this season, and Brown caught nine passes for 133 yards when the Steelers and Patriots played last season.

If Butler can’t get his hands on Brown on Sunday, it’s going to be tough for the Patriots to stop the Steelers’ offense.

1 Response to “Antonio Brown: Malcolm Butler “puts hands on you like no other””
  1. Flash1287 says: Jan 19, 2017 5:25 AM

    The Steelers excuse making train rolls on…..

