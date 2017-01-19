Bills interview Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator opening

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 6:48 AM EST

Panthers coach Ron Rivera stressed the need for his offense to “evolve,” but so far, that hasn’t included any major changes.

But one may be coming.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Bills interviewed Panthers quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey for their offensive coordinator opening. Former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott obviously has a connection there, having worked together the last four years.

The 35-year-old Dorsey has enjoyed the good and the bad of the last two seasons, from being there as Cam Newton won an MVP and they went to the Super Bowl, to watching Newton regress badly this year (among other factors) as they fell to 6-10.

Dorsey worked in pro scouting for the Panthers prior to joining the coaching staff.

Coupled with receivers coach Ricky Proehl stepping away, it would give Rivera a chance to freshen up his staff.