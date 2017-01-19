 Skip to content

Broncos hire Brock Olivo as special teams coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 11:23 AM EST
14 Nov 1999: Brock Olivo #26 of the Detroit Lions stands on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Lions 23-19. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport Getty Images

The Broncos interviewed Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub for their head coaching opening. They hired his assistant to be one of their assistants.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are hiring Brock Olivo to coach their special teams.

Olivo played four years in the NFL with the Lions, and has worked for the Chiefs as an assistant special teams coach the last three seasons.

They also interviewed Bears assistant special teams coach Richard Hightower and former Saints special teams coach Greg McMahon.

