Browns fire Robert Nunn, finalize five other assistant hires

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 10:30 AM EST

The Browns continue to tweak their coaching staff, and have fired another one.

The team announced a number of hires, many of which have already been reported.

They also added defensive line coach Robert Nunn to the group of fired defensive coaches, though he wasn’t in the initial wave of guys let go.

Nunn has 17 years of NFL experience, and was previously with the Giants for six years.

“Over the last two weeks I’ve spent a lot of time interviewing coaches and have had some difficult decisions to make,” coach Hue Jackson said in a release. “As I’ve said before, that’s part of my responsibility in my role as head coach of this football team as we are constantly striving for improvement and success. Coaching is always going to be about teaching and it was very important that we found the right coaches that will come in and be able to help our players reach their full potential. We always talk about creating the right environment for our players to succeed and I believe the group we’ve been able to assemble will help us accomplish just that.”

The five assistants named to the staff in the team’s release include Jerod Kruse (assistant defensive backs), Clyde Simmons (defensive line), DeWayne Walker (defensive backs), Blake Williams (linebackers) and Bob Wylie (offensive line).