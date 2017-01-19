Chad Greenway not sure if he or Adrian Peterson will be back next year

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 9:10 AM EST

Chad Greenway has gone to work every day the last 10 years with Adrian Peterson.

And he’s not sure if either one of them will be back with the Vikings next year.

The veteran linebacker told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune he wasn’t sure about his own status (after playing out a one-year contract he presumed would be his last), but had a suspicion about the way things would go with the former MVP running back.

“That’s a question that everybody has on their mind. My opinion, and I’m guessing, is he wouldn’t be back,” Greenway said. “That’s just basing it off contract numbers. But I’m sure the folks in the organization want Adrian to retire a Viking, I’m sure they want him to finish here. But that’s going to come up to those two sides coming together and making a decision and making an agreement on something that makes sense for the club and makes sense for Adrian.

“I’m not sure if they can get that done, and that’s obviously up to Rick [Spielman] and Coach to figure that out. But obviously I think we all want him to finish as a Viking, I think that would just make sense for him and his career. Whether that makes sense for him or not, that’s yet to be determined.”

Peterson’s due to make nearly $18 million in salary and bonuses next year, obviously far too much for a 31-year-old coming off knee problems and with generally declining production. But Greenway said after having conversations with Peterson, he might be inclined to do what’s needed to hang around.

“I have had conversations with him, and he would love to be a Viking and finish his career here,” Greenway said. “And I think that’s something he’s motivated to do. I think the club is motivated to get something done. Obviously a lot of factors weigh in on that, but we’ll see what happens.”

The biggest factor is financial, because unless he’s willing to take far less than scheduled, the other stuff might not matter.