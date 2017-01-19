Championship week PA and Florio podcast is up

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

It’s AFC and NFC title-game time, and the PA and Florio podcast will help get you ready for the games.

The latest edition of the half-hour-or-so discussion is available wherever podcasts can be obtained, specifically at iTunes and audioBoom, and free of charge as always.

PA is, for those of you who ask every week, Paul Allen. He’s not the Paul Allen who owns the Seahawks; he’s the Paul Allen of KFAN and the Vikings Radio Network.

He’s also often very annoying with his over-the-top positive demeanor, which tends to bring out the worst in me.