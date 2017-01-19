Cowboys’ Byron Jones reaction to final pass: “Really, Rodgers?”

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit tight end Jared Cook on a seemingly impossible pass to set up the game-winning field goal on Sunday, all Cowboys safety Byron Jones could do was shake his head in disbelief.
Jones, who was the closest Cowboys defender to Cook but couldn’t quite get there to break up the pass, said on KRLD that
“It’s one of those plays where it’s just like, ‘Really, Rodgers?’ I mean, he threw a dime on the move,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “You don’t see stuff like that. Quarterbacks like that, they find those small holes in the zone and they can just take advantage of it, and Rodgers was able to do that.”
Jones says he defended the play the right way. There was just no stopping Rodgers.
“So we were in a zone coverage, Cover 2,” Jones said. “I’m an underneath dropper, and you know, we all understand what Rodgers is gonna do. We understand he’s gonna leave the pocket, so the play’s gonna be extended. The zone kind of gets all warped up when he holds the ball and he’s running outside the pocket. I kept my eyes on Rodgers like I’m coached to do and tried to defend my seam, and then of course you got Cook sneaking behind me and he catches it on the sideline.”
After that catch the Packers kicked the game-winning field goal, and the Cowboys’ season was over. Jones couldn’t do anything about it, and he doesn’t think there was anything anyone could have done to stop Aaron Rodgers.
Maybe he could have covered Cook? Rodgers wasn’t going to run 40 yards to get into FG range.
Rodgers is a freak at this position.
he’s probably the only qb on the planet that makes that play.
You blew it Jones !!!
Rodgers is the goods and we all owe him thanks for ridding this site of the insufferable Cowboys front runner fanboys for the remainder of the playoffs. Is that bandwagon still full? Thanks for stopping by, lmao
he was in good coverage. There isn’t a DB in the league that could have defended that pass. It really was a perfect pass
Bro your stuff is on fire………Somebody call the fire department!!! Wooo Wooo!!!
BUT BUT, I thought Rodgers was washed up, had a social disorder, estranged from family and teammates, time for GB to start looking to draft a QB……. He’s going to the SB. Count on it.
“We understand he’s gonna leave the pocket, so the play’s gonna be extended.”
————————————–
then why don’t you keep him in the pocket? just a thought.
First of all you should’ve kept your eyes on Cook and not Rodgers.. Man I tell you about these bone head plays. Just killed us.. Plus the stripes with the bogus calls. And why would Rob Marinelli play prevent knowing Aaron Rogers was gonna kill us. On 3rd down at that…
Rodgers is a bad, bad man.
They should have employed the “tackle all receivers immediately at the snap of the football” maneuver. 5 yards for illegal contact doesn’t hurt in that situation.