Dennis Thurman joins list of defensive coordinator candidates in D.C.

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2017, 8:54 AM EST

Being a Rex Ryan assistant is proving to be a helpful line on the resume when it comes to getting an interview for the Redskins’ defensive coordinator job.

Josh Reed of WIVB reported on Thursday morning that Dennis Thurman is expected to interview for the opening and Adam Caplan of ESPN followed that up with word that Thurman’s interview will take place on Thursday. Thurman was Ryan’s defensive coordinator with the Jets and Bills from 2013 until Ryan was fired in Buffalo last year and previously served as a defensive backs coach for the Jets and Ravens.

The Redskins have also interviewed Mike Pettine, who preceded Thurman as the defensive coordinator with the Jets, and Rob Ryan, who joined his brother’s staff for the 2016 season in Buffalo.

Jason Tarver, Greg Manusky and Gus Bradley are others who have spoken to the team about the opening created when they fired Joe Barry after the end of the regular season.