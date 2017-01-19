 Skip to content

Eliot Wolf withdraws from 49ers G.M. search

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 12:33 PM EST
CANTON, OH - AUGUST 8: Ron Wolf and his son Eliot pose with Wolf's bust during the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

If the 49ers were down to four finalists for their General Manager position, they’re down to three now.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Packers executive Eliot Wolf has pulled out of the hunt for San Francisco’s General Manager position.

That usually means he wasn’t going to get it, and Wolf apparently got a new deal in Green Bay out of the deal.

He’s viewed a possible successor to Packers G.M. Ted Thompson, though he was reportedly upset by being blocked from interviewing with the Lions last offseason.

The 49ers have also identified Packers executive Brian Gutekunst and Minnesota assistant G.M. George Paton as finalists, with Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough still a possibility as well.

Those three could be part of the next round of meetings the 49ers have with incoming coach Kyle Shanahan.

4 Responses to “Eliot Wolf withdraws from 49ers G.M. search”
  1. packfntk says: Jan 19, 2017 12:35 PM

    Knew this would happen. He has a bright future, and Green and Gold runs through his veins. We are in good hands in the future, we are also extremely fortunate.

  2. goldrush36 says: Jan 19, 2017 12:36 PM

    Smart move by Green Bay.

  3. niners816 says: Jan 19, 2017 12:37 PM

    He was never going to San Fran. He was never going anywhere. He did this so he could put the Packers on the hot seat and give him the money and job that he wants. He is taking over for Thompson. Great move by Wolf. Green Bay will have a GM that will spend money on free agents and won’t be tight with money.

  4. jonwill57 says: Jan 19, 2017 12:38 PM

    What the heck…I’ll do it. I will be happy to work with Kyle, as long as his dad doesn’t come around.

