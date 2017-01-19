Eliot Wolf withdraws from 49ers G.M. search

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 12:33 PM EST

If the 49ers were down to four finalists for their General Manager position, they’re down to three now.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Packers executive Eliot Wolf has pulled out of the hunt for San Francisco’s General Manager position.

That usually means he wasn’t going to get it, and Wolf apparently got a new deal in Green Bay out of the deal.

He’s viewed a possible successor to Packers G.M. Ted Thompson, though he was reportedly upset by being blocked from interviewing with the Lions last offseason.

The 49ers have also identified Packers executive Brian Gutekunst and Minnesota assistant G.M. George Paton as finalists, with Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough still a possibility as well.

Those three could be part of the next round of meetings the 49ers have with incoming coach Kyle Shanahan.