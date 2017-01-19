Gregg Williams: No one will be more aggressive or physical than us

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2017, 7:12 PM EST

New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says his players will love playing for him in Cleveland because they’re going to be the toughest defense in the league.

“From an attitude standpoint, they’re never going to play for anybody that’s going to let them play more attacking, more physical, more aggressive than me. I’ll back them up,” he said. “I’ve only coached two or three guys in the league that I’ve ever had to put my hand on and back up. My whole life I’ve been trying to speed up your decisions and speed up your toughness and get you to play harder, get you to play tougher, get you to play meaner, and so that will be the way.”

Of course, Williams’ coaching career was almost derailed because he was allegedly too aggressive, too physical and too mean during the Bountygate scandal in New Orleans. Asked about that, Williams quickly shut down that line of questioning.

“Yeah, we’re not here to talk about that,” Williams told reporters. “What else do you want to talk about?”

What folks in Cleveland will want to talk about is whether Williams can turn around one of the worst defenses in football. He thinks his aggressive and physical system will do just that.