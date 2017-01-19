Interpreting Jim Irsay’s tweet about Andrew Luck

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2017, 4:17 PM EST

At a time when plenty of eyes had been watching the Twitter page of Colts owner Jim Irsay to see if he’ll say anything about the status of G.M. Ryan Grigson and/or coach Chuck Pagano, Irsay threw everyone a curve ball by disclosing that quarterback Andrew Luck had shoulder surgery.

There’s no requirement that the Colts disclose any information about player health until September, as they approach their regular-season opener. So why would Irsay provide that information on Twitter?

The easy answer is why does Irsay provide any revelations on Twitter? From time to time in the past, he has caused plenty of head scratching with his Twitter habits. And if he’s going to be disclosing information that he has every right to keep to himself for the next eight months, why wouldn’t he mention the status of Grigson and/or Pagano?

While it’s admittedly dangerous and at times even shocking to try to discern meaning from the words people use, here’s my take on what Irsay is saying, as it relates to Grigson and Pagano: He plans to say nothing at all about either of them.

It’s actually a smart move, if his effort to find two in the bush while still gripping a bird in the hand has, as it appears, failed. At this point, an announcement that they’ll be back would operate as indirect confirmation that they were in trouble, which would serve only to further undermine them.

So we endorse and applaud the “Flick? Flick who?” strategy. It’s the only good way out of a mess that became a mess because Irsay didn’t want to fire his current key football employees unless and until he landed new ones.