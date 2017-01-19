Joe Flacco expects Marty Mornhinweg to put stamp on offense this year

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2017, 1:00 PM EST

The Ravens made an in-season change at offensive coordinator when they dismissed Marc Trestman and elevated Marty Mornhinweg from offensive coordinator.

It wasn’t always the smoothest transition and quarterback Joe Flacco lamented the offense getting too conservative during a late November game against the Bengals. Mornhinweg also said the offense had work to do to get where everyone wanted it in December and Flacco said Thursday that he believes one of the steps to get to that place will be Mornhinweg putting more of his own stamp on the unit this offseason.

“I think the other thing you have to realize is that a lot of what we’ve been doing isn’t necessarily his offense,” Flacco said on 98 Rock, via ESPN.com. “So, I think this offseason will be a big point for him to get a lot of the stuff that he’s comfortable running. He and I can work through that stuff together. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

The Ravens brought in former 49ers and Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. Roman’s teams have a history of running the ball well, which is an area where the Ravens have room to improve after finishing 28th in rushing yards in 2016.

Growth in that area should help Mornhinweg’s chances of success in his first full year on the job in Baltimore. If not, Flacco might be heading into next season with another coordinator directing the offense.