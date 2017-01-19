Jordy Nelson: I can’t be out there moving slowly

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2017, 7:20 AM EST

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, marking the first time that he’s been on the field since breaking ribs against the Giants in the Wild Card round.

Nelson said after the workout that he’s breathing easier than he was right after getting hurt and that he’s feeling better in general, but acknowledged that he doesn’t know that he’ll be able to show he’s “fully functional” in time to play against the Falcons on Sunday.