Jordy Nelson: I can’t be out there moving slowly

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, marking the first time that he’s been on the field since breaking ribs against the Giants in the Wild Card round.
Nelson said after the workout that he’s breathing easier than he was right after getting hurt and that he’s feeling better in general, but acknowledged that he doesn’t know that he’ll be able to show he’s “fully functional” in time to play against the Falcons on Sunday.
“I’ve improved every day. Hopefully that continues,” Nelson said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “I’ve got to be able to go out and perform. I just can’t be out there slowly running or just being some random person. I’ve never played receiver with broken ribs. We’ll find out, hopefully. If it happens, we’ll see how it goes. Right now, I’m just focused on getting back to full motion and doing everything and seeing if we can get that opportunity.”
Nelson said he expects to wear additional pads if he does play in Atlanta and his status isn’t the only one to watch at receiver. Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison both sat out practice and Adams isn’t expected to work all week because of an ankle injury, which could leave the Packers with a serious shortage at receiver.