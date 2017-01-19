Julio Jones out of practice again, says he’s fine

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2017, 2:13 PM EST

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones‘ absence from practice stretched to a second day on Thursday, but there’s no change in the way he feels about playing this weekend.

Jones aggravated a toe injury during last Saturday’s victory over the Seahawks, which led the Falcons to take him out of the game but didn’t generate any concern from coach Dan Quinn about the receiver’s chances of playing the NFC Championship Game. On Thursday, that lack of concern remained in place despite the lack of practice time.

“It’s fine,” Jones said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “I will be ready to go.”

Jones played 58 percent of the snaps against the Falcons and caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game for good. The Falcons would obviously like to get a full game from Jones, but something similar could work if Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and the rest of the offense’s key players keep performing as well as they did last weekend.