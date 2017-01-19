Melvin Gordon: Anthony Lynn is “perfect” coach for me

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2017, 11:49 AM EST

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon’s second season was a big step up from his rookie year as he made strides as both a runner and receiver while cutting down on the fumbles that marred his rookie year.

Gordon ran for 997 yards and had 419 more through the air in 13 games while seeing his average per carry and per catch go up as well. That work displayed more of the skills that made Gordon a first-round pick in 2015 and the running back believes that the arrival of Anthony Lynn as head coach will bring even better things in 2017.

Gordon said he is “fired up” to play for Lynn, who helped put together strong rushing attacks in Buffalo the last two seasons as the running backs coach. He’s also gotten good results from backs with the Jaguars, Cowboys and Jets over the course of his career.

“This really means a lot,” Gordon said, via the team’s website. “He obviously knows the game, so if he sees some wrinkles, I’ve got another set of eyes. Everyone’s got some holes in their game, and he’ll bring some wisdom to help get my game right when I need it. I’ve got someone who has been around the game for so long and coached some of the league’s best players. He’ll know how to help me. He’s perfect for me, so I’m excited to get this thing rolling under him.”

Lynn shares the affection for Gordon, who he says is “growing like a weed” as he progresses in his professional career. Another leap in 2017 and better health elsewhere on the offense would spell good things for the Chargers.