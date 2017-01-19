Oakland mayor issues statement regarding Raiders relocation

The Raiders, as expected, have filed for permission to move to Las Vegas. The team’s current home, as expected, has issued a statement cloaked in political cover.
“It’s no surprise that the Raiders have filed for relocation,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said, via Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal. “Oakland welcomes the chance to show them and the NFL’s other owners why Oakland is the only home for the Raiders and always will be. Our winning team of the Lott Group, the County and my colleagues on the Oakland City Council has accomplished so much in the last few months. We’ve identified the mechanisms to responsibly finance public infrastructure improvements, we have in the Lott Group a private partner prepared to finance stadium construction, and we have an entitled site for a world-class NFL stadium and new development that enhances fan experience while invigorating East Oakland’s economy.
“But this isn’t all Oakland has to offer. Oakland’s Raiders stadium will be on the most transit-accessible site in the nation, in the sixth largest television market, and in one of the wealthiest and most innovative regions in the world. But above all else, Oakland has something no other city ever will — a die-hard fan base that is loyal and true to the Raiders and wants to see them stay here in Oakland where they were founded. Only Oakland brings the Raiders and the NFL a competitive stadium proposal, along with legacy and loyalty.
“I look forward to the League giving our team a chance to compete.”
The problem is that Raiders owner Mark Davis has no desire to permit a competition to occur. And there currently aren’t, and likely won’t be, enough owners willing to block the move.
Oakland surely knows this. But they need to create the impression that they did all they could to keep the Raiders, even if there’s no way Oakland will ever be able to do enough.
There’s no way the Lott Group is going to finance a stadium without trying to get a piece of the action. That is, a percentage of ownership in the team. That’s why Davis hasn’t given them the time of day. And that’s also why Adelson in Vegas is bowing out of the deal.
I truly feel bad for Oakland.
The NFL is turning into a circus show before our own eyes.
All of these taxpayer funded stadiums mean nothing to the corrupt elite with a driven agenda.
I don’t like it when teams hold cities hos to get new stadiums, but the Oakland Coliseum is, by far, the worst stadium in professional sports. Given the city had no desire to play ball with the team before, I don’t fault the Raiders for not even taking a second look.
Hmm, Nevada much much more business friendly. No state income tax. State not swimming in debt. People moving in instead of moving out. No Hollywood wacos dictating policy. I have no idea why a franchise would want to leave California. I think Chargers will also be leaving in two years.
Let them go.
Life will go on.
This is so lame. When will a politician be honest. Raider fans would appreciate a politician that came out and said that “we can’t afford to spend taxpayer dollars on a stadium when we have so many other needs and without it no deal is possible because the Raiders can’t do it on their own. The City worked with the Raiders but were unable to come up with a plan that would work. Because of this the only way for the Raiders to get a stadium is to relocate. I wish them great success in their new home. ”
Now wouldn’t that be refreshing?
That’s like a landlord saying “we’ll put a new roof on the house” after it’s been leaking for 30 years and ” you will get a state of the arts bathroom”. It won’t happen.
Yeah, I think I have to take Vegas and the points on this one.