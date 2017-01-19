PFT’s conference championship game picks

The season is getting closer and closer to its final act. The last Sunday with more than one game has arrived, and MDS and I are separated by only one game with three left.
Last week, I correctly picked three of the four games. MDS was 2-2. He’s 6-2 and I’m 5-3 so far in the postseason.
This week, keep reading to see what we think about the two games that will determine the Super Bowl participants.
Packers at Falcons
MDS’s take: Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers are playing the quarterback position better than anyone else in the league right now. So this game should be a shootout, with 300-plus passing yards from both quarterbacks, and 30 or so points for both teams. The difference, I think, will be the Falcons’ ability to make plays both on the ground and through the air. I expect Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman to combine for more than 100 rushing yards and to help the Falcons protect a late lead. The Falcons will win a close one and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
MDS’s pick: Falcons 33, Packers 30.
Florio’s take: Before Week One, I picked the Packers to get to the Super Bowl and win it. And then came the playoffs, where I had a chance to pick the Packers over the Giants, and didn’t. Next came the divisional round, where I had a chance to pick the Packers over the Cowboys. And didn’t. So now the Packers are one game away from making my September prediction at least half-accurate (the Ravens were my AFC choice), and I’m sorely tempted to pick against them again.
I’m stupid, but not that stupid. Aaron Rodgers has reached a higher level of performance, and he has sustained it regardless of who is running routes and catching passes. Yes, the Falcons have been great. The Falcons are good enough to advance. But in a toss-up game, I’ve got to go with the guy who made one of the best tosses we’ve ever seen to earn the spot in the NFC finals.
Florio’s pick: Packers 37, Falcons 31.
Steelers at Patriots
MDS’s take: Both of these teams’ offenses struggled in the divisional round, with the Patriots throwing as many interceptions in one game as they had thrown in 16 games of the regular season, and the Steelers failing to get to the end zone and winning on field goals. I think the AFC Championship Game may be a defensive struggle as well, perhaps with a defensive touchdown making the difference. In the end, I like the Patriots to win a close game and get to their seventh Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.
MDS’s pick: Patriots 24, Steelers 20.
Florio’s take: Bill Belichick likely will try to take away Antonio Brown, forcing the Steelers to run the ball into a two-gap front that could make Le’Veon Bell hesitate a little more than he already does before hitting the hole. Forcing the Steelers to sustain drives without mistakes on one hand and moving the ball largely at will against a defense that Tom Brady traditionally has managed to crack adds up to the Patriots emerging from the game with at least one more point than the Steelers.
Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Steelers 20.
Pats / Packers – Gonna be a great Super Bowl!
I wish someone would pick against the Patriots so they can start the “Nobody believed in us, nobody respected us” bologna.
Patriots 27, Steelers 24 & Falcons 52, Packers 34.
I honestly have no clue about this game. Sure, I want NE to win and think they can but this has all the signs of a weird, low scoring, referee involved cluster. I just can’t get a handle on exactly how good either team is at the moment. Both have a few chinks in the armor.
Expect another nail biter.
Falcons vs. Patriots. It’s inevitable.
Go Falcons!
Couldn’t care less about the two AFC teams. The NFC game should be amazing to watch. Hoping to see a fresh face in the Superbowl and Falcon’s W.
Steelers 30 Patriots 17
Patriots finally have to face a real QB.
I was 4-0 in picks last week, good thing I’m not playing against you two, you both would be playing for 2nd place.
I’m starting to think the Pats Steelers game might be in the teens. Old school low scoring defensive slugfest. Perhaps a FG wins it for whoever has the ball last.
17-14 type of game.
Meanwhile I could see the NFC game pushing 80 points combined. Maybe even over.
Packers by 10+.
>
If Davante, Morgan, Geronimo play and are effective, the Falcons defense get a 40 burger dropped on them en route to an ARod/Brady Super Bowl.
Jordy would be an unexpected bonus. If not, ATL is going to outscore the Packers. Neither defense will be able to manage more than a couple stops all game.
And the Vikings trolls are out in force! A 20 point blowout tjacks???
LOL. Dude. Just go away.
Matt Ryan will choke and Arron Rogers will be clutch…..just like always….
>>-GO-PACK-GO!->
I’m rooting for ATL/NE so it’ll be PITT/GB
bigfaketdsinmyface says:
Jan 19, 2017 12:01 PM
——————————————————————
Might want to care a bit more about the AFC teams because either one will destroy the defenseless, literally, NFC representative.
Packers vs Falcons will come down to which defense steps up and makes one more big play.
Statistically, the Falcons defense is worse than the Packers defense. Which is surprising to me because that is not what I would think.
Should be a good game.
MF – just gave GB the kiss of death.
Steelers don’t deserve to be in the SB with the way Tomlin, his staff and his players have acted this post season. Complete lack of sportsmanship and character. The Packers don’t deserve to be in the SB because I am sick and tired of State Farm Commercials. The Patriots deserve to be in the SB because Belichick said what everyone should think about social media. The Falcons deserve to be in the SB because they’re not the Packers.
Sums it up.
Steelers 27-New England 20.
Falcons fail…it’s what they do.
Packers 53, Falcons 6
No matter who wins, Sunday is going to be a fantastic day of football
steelers & falcons superbowl
book it.
Two teams will win, two will lose.
Hopefully the Pats emerge as one of the two winners.
Lol whenever someone uses the phrase “book it” on this site they are inevitably wrong.
Look… the Pats vs Steelers game is the easiest to handicap. Tom Brady has bad days when his offensive line can’t protect him against the 3 or 4 front. Think NY Giants (Super Bowls), Denver (AFC Championship Game), or Houston (Divisional Game).
Given that Pittsburgh’s defensive line is not a threat in their 3 or 4 front looks, Tom Brady will have a good day. We’re looking at 3 or 4 TD’s and 2 to 3 FG’s. That’s a minimum of 27 points with a high of 37. So let’s call it 33 points.
The only way you beat TB on a good day is to outscore him (vintage Peyton Manning). Can the three B’s score 33 points against this defense? That’s the ONLY question you have to ask yourself. And if you want to bet against the spread, the question becomes how many CAN they score? I would bet it’s going to be mid 20’s at best.
So, New England easy and give the points.
So the question becomes, can the three B’s
2 very good teams will go home Sunday.
SteelersStairwayToSeven says:
Jan 19, 2017 12:04 PM
Steelers 30 Patriots 17
Patriots finally have to face a real QB.
——————————
I think Ben is a great QB, as are Rodgers and Ryan, but here’s a fun fact – you have to add Ben’s and Rodgers’ and Ryan’s postseason stats together to get even close to matching Brady’s.
zerotrophiessince1961 says:
Jan 19, 2017 12:06 PM
If Davante, Morgan, Geronimo play and are effective, the Falcons defense get a 40 burger dropped on them en route to an ARod/Brady Super Bowl.
Jordy would be an unexpected bonus. If not, ATL is going to outscore the Packers. Neither defense will be able to manage more than a couple stops all game.
*******
It’s funny when Green Bay fans talk about the players by their first names, like they are best buds that hang out together.
Ben plays terrible against NE in big games. I don’t expect that to change.
Really says something about just how good the patriots offense is when 34 points against the #1 defense in football is a “struggling”
Well I’m biased but I think the Pats drop a fortyburger
on the Steelers.Some teams just match up better then
others.I only remember one game that the Pats were
beaten soundly and that was in Pitts.
You can pick your friends, you can pick the conference winners, but you can’t pick………….whatever. In three weeks I’m going to miss the NFL and all you whiny trolls. Regardless of who wins this week, the SB should be entertaining. Good luck and good health.