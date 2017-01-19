QB who played for both thinks Kyle Shanahan’s like Bill Belichick

The 49ers are willing to wait for Kyle Shanahan, and one of his former quarterbacks thinks it’s a decision that will pay off handsomely for them.
Via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer said working with Shanahan reminded him of his time in New England working under Bill Belichick.
Hoyer started 13 games for the Browns in 2014 with Shanahan as his offensive coordinator (going 7-6 as a starter), and spent his first three seasons with the Patriots.
“For me, you just know those two, when you see them in the building, they’re constantly thinking about football,” Hoyer said. “That’s the one thing I really admired about Kyle. You knew when he was there, he was putting the work in, that’s all he was focused on. He might walk by you in the hallway, and you’d say, ‘Hey what’s up, Kyle?’ and he’d keep walking.
“But that was because he’s working on third down or he’s worried about the red area. To me, his total commitment, his mind, he’s always thinking about it. That’s why I made the comparison. Bill was the same way. You’d see him in the hallway, ‘Hey Bill,’ and he’d just look up, and nod, and keep going. You knew he had so much he was thinking about.”
Hoyer also said the two share a perfectionist bent.
“There’s nothing fake about that, he wants everything be to perfect,” Hoyer said. “We’d be going over game plans and he’d be like, ‘I have it studied to a point where I pretty much know what they’ll call on third down. Just trust me, don’t worry about the percentages, I’ll take care of that. I just want you to execute the play.’”
Whether Shanahan can replicate the success he’s having on offense in Atlanta now, or Belichick’s sustained excellence, remains to be seen. But Hoyer’s also about to become a free agent, and buttering up a guy who will needed a quarterback or two can’t hurt.
WOW! I’m like Bill Belichick too!
When my co-workers see me in our building they too know that I’m thinking football. Unfortunately I work in the automotive industry but still….me and Coach Belichick are one in the same!
Let’s not push it, Brian.
Nobody is like Belichick. The man’s football brain will need to be preserved and studied. His personell choices, his game planning, his half time adjustments, his defensive schemes, have never been seen before.
“Brian, I’m not a corn on a cob, you don’t have to butter me up.”
Shanahan got 7 wins in Cleveland. With Hoyer at QB. Well maybe it’s too early to compare him to the genius in NE but he’s reached miracle worker status.
Well if future hall of famer Brian Hoyer said it, then it is probably true. Just give the 49ers the rings now.
Too many concussions, Brian.
Dont get the hate on Hoyer. Hes one of best backup QBs in the league. He looked fine in CLE HOU and CHI. Dont think so? How did all the QBs that followed him look? Got to playoffs with Houston and almost with the Browns. Ill take his word because he must have some smarts lasting w Belichick all those years and winning some games as a starter with his physical limits and poor surroundings. Maybe hell land in SF (unless hes under contract). I dont think any of their 3 would be on Shannys list. Hoyer would be a decent stopgap for whatever rookie QB Shanny decides should be his future QB. Hyde is going to see a big boost as well from Shanahans blocking scheme.
So that means Shanny will flame out in SF and be great in his second go round.
Kyle Shanahan is like Bill Belichick in one important way, an unsuccessful first head coaching job.