Ravens hire Joe D’Alessandris as offensive line coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

The Ravens have filled their vacant offensive line coach position, hiring veteran assistant Joe D’Alessandris.

He replaced Juan Castillo, who went to Buffalo to work on coach Sean McDermott’s staff.

D’Alessandris is entering his 40th year of coaching and ninth as a pro. He spent three seasons with the Chargers but was out of coaching last year.

He’s also worked in the CFL and the World League, as well as with the Chiefs and Bills.