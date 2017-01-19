Report: Andrew Luck expected to start throwing in three months

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Thursday morning that quarterback Andrew Luck had surgery on his right shoulder and that the team expects he will be ready to play in Week One next season.

There’s a lot of time between now and then and Irsay wasn’t specific about when Luck might be expected to resume football activities ahead of the start of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Luck is expected to resume throwing in three months, which would be around the time the Colts are ramping up their offseason work. Rapoport adds that a full recovery expected in six months. The latter date would fall in mid-July, which would seem to suggest that Luck will be participating in training camp this summer.

As with any recovery timeline, there are sure to be tweaks along the way as doctors see how Luck is recovering from the surgery in the coming months.