Roger Goodell confident things are going to be just fine in L.A.

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 7:05 AM EST

Never mind that Los Angeles doesn’t seem to want the Chargers, or that the Chargers reluctantly went there. And never mind that they’ll play in a 30,000-seat stadium for a couple of years, before becoming the sorry brother-in-law sleeping on Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s fancy new couch in Inglewood. And never mind that neither team is very good, and fewer and fewer people want to watch them.

This is going to be a huge success for everyone, declared NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“It’s a great market,” Goodell said at a rally yesterday, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com. “It’s the second largest market in the country and the entertainment capital of the world. We have millions of fans here, and we’ve had two teams in the market before, and we’re building an extraordinary stadium.”

Of course, all those extra eyeballs and dollars didn’t translate into numbers last year, as ratings declined when the locals were fed a steady diet of Rams games (and who says they have no taste there?). But Goodell said the long-view of the situation is positive, and that having both teams put down roots there will help it become something greater.

“Everyone wants their home team to win; that’s shown throughout the country,” Goodell said. “These teams will transition into this market. You see the great athletes and great players that they have. They’re going to be great off the field as well in this community, and that’s going to take some time.

“We’ll have a new stadium coming on in 2019, so we truly believe and are confident in this market. And we understand the challenges that we have to meet here. We have to set a high bar here in Los Angeles, and we’re committed to doing that.”

One of the challenges they have to overcome is apathy, as the Rams haven’t had a winning season anywhere since 2003 or in Los Angeles since 1989. And the Chargers have thus far been nothing more than a punchline, with their logo being mocked and movers refusing to move them, setting the stage for a Lakers-Clippers relationship.

Of course, the Lakers actually won occasionally, so it might be a Clippers-Clippers situation.