“Seahawks may lose 2nd-round pick for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted this week that the team failed to disclose a knee injury that cornerback Richard Sherman was dealing with throughout the regular season, saying “he never missed anything” as a way of explaining why the team didn’t share the information.
The Seahawks could be missing something as a result of not disclosing Sherman’s condition. PFT reported that the NFL is looking into the situation; Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the team may lose a second-round pick as a penalty.
The league has issued fines in the past when teams haven’t shared full injury information, but there can be additional discipline handed down if teams have multiple offenses of league policies. The Seahawks have run afoul of the league three times due to violations of the rules governing offseason work, which led the NFL to strip a week of organized team activities this offseason and a fifth-round pick from the team.
There’s no word on when the league might announce any penalties for the Seahawks as a result of Carroll’s admission that their injury reports were incomplete during the regular season.
So ridiculous…..Are these reports even real anyway?…who cares and why should I tell my opponent about an injury so they can attack that weakness.
So we have a LEGITIMATE Gate scandal following Ryan Grigson’s withholding of Andrew luck’s ribs last year…
Good. That was blatant deceit and that is something Pete has a long history of.
When I saw Mort was involved I immediately became skeptical. I imagine 11 of 12 fans become skeptical of anything he reports. How does that feel mort? Was it worth it? Allowing the NFL to give it to you dry and then protecting them so you didn’t lose your access… seems pointless to have access when no one believes your reporting, lmfao. You might as well retire bro… I’ll wait until this report gets confirmed or reported by another source before I can take it seriously
Dont fret Seattle fans….Parcells gave Carroll a Patriots team filled with ProBowlers 3 weeks after a Super Bowl game only to have him wreck it in 18 months….Only matter of time…………
the real reason to disclose injuries…for the gamblers and bookies
My guess is that the chances of Seattle forfeiting a 2nd round pick for this are small.
Should be a 1st for being multiple time offenders.
Why a first?
GREAT ! There goes our top offensive lineman pick……………
This coach is a cheater and always will be. Whether it’s on a wife or on his previous college or his current NFL team. He’s a dirtbag and will do whatever he wants and leave the carnage behind. Teflon don.
But the NFL is only ever out to get the Patriots!
Carroll should fight this in federal court. Then, after losing his case, perhaps he can borrow someone’s helmet and peel the NFL sticker off? Yeah, that’ll teach ’em. The Pats are such a joke.
Repeat offender. Disregarded warnings. Compromised the integrity of the game. Hey, how about a four game suspension and a first rounder?
Carroll has cheated his entire career both college and Pro, why would you think this was anything different. They should suspend him and not punish the team.
Ah yes. Your team cheats. And now you have the ridiculous penalty from the ridiculous commissioner to go along with it.
No surprise. Pete Carroll cheated at USC on recruiting violations and skipped town and let the incoming coach have to deal with it. Fine the team a 1st round pick, that should get Pete’s and Paul Allen’s attention.
Colts hide broken ribs on Andrew Luck for weeks no problem.
Seahawks loose a draft pick. They should raise hell about the Luck injury if the league docks a draft pick.
Corruption runs deep in Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League.
Seahawks should loose 1st round draft pick
the organization should be fined a big sum
and Sissy Sherman should be banned for 4 games for this as well..
That seems excessive for the crime. Seems more like a fine-able offense.
I’m convinced park avenue has one of those “Jump to Conclusion” mats from Office Space.
Jump Again ??? YES! Lose one turn Go Wild! Moot!
They probably paid 1 billion dollars for it too. (Taxpayer funded)
Thats absolutely insane, but being tis the NFL I guess its not that bad considering certain teams lose millions of dollars and at least a 1st for playing in cold weather.
Actually, he reported that the idea of elevating the 5th rounder they were docked to a 2nd rounder is under serious consideration. But don’t let that keep you from misleading the sheep here.
Suspension for Cheaty Petey. Fines are useless as NFL teams make hundreds of millions.
They could lose a draft pick over this?
Meanwhile the Steelers skate after they were caught using deflated footballs, and a player was caught secretly recording video in the locker room.
Last year they cheated the Bengals in the playoffs when Porter stepped onto the field to bait Jones. A few years back Tomlin got in the way of a kick returner.
USC knows too well Pete Carroll’s rule defying antics.
Pete is the Rick Pitino of the NFL.
Why don’t the league send in Wells? The team clearly have no regard for basic rules, so there’s bound to be more wrongdoing.
Exactly. The McAdoo precedent.
Sherman was, once again, one of the league’s top corners. The injury did little to affect his play.
The Patriots listed Tom Brady as “questionable” with a shoulder injury for how many years? Zero questions asked about the integrity of that.
It’s time for Fraudger Goodell to be replaced.
Penalizing a team for not admitting an injury that exposes them to the exploitation of that now identified weakness is ridiculous.
