Seahawks may lose 2nd-round pick for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 19, 2017, 1:21 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks runs out against the Atlanta Falcons prior to the game at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted this week that the team failed to disclose a knee injury that cornerback Richard Sherman was dealing with throughout the regular season, saying “he never missed anything” as a way of explaining why the team didn’t share the information.

The Seahawks could be missing something as a result of not disclosing Sherman’s condition. PFT reported that the NFL is looking into the situation; Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the team may lose a second-round pick as a penalty.

The league has issued fines in the past when teams haven’t shared full injury information, but there can be additional discipline handed down if teams have multiple offenses of league policies. The Seahawks have run afoul of the league three times due to violations of the rules governing offseason work, which led the NFL to strip a week of organized team activities this offseason and a fifth-round pick from the team.

There’s no word on when the league might announce any penalties for the Seahawks as a result of Carroll’s admission that their injury reports were incomplete during the regular season.

54 Responses to "Seahawks may lose 2nd-round pick for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury"
  1. bobcrs says: Jan 19, 2017 1:24 PM

    So ridiculous…..Are these reports even real anyway?…who cares and why should I tell my opponent about an injury so they can attack that weakness.

  2. dickson29 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:24 PM

    “Seahawks may lose 2nd-round pick for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury”

    And they DESERVE to lose the 2nd round pick!

  3. maust1013 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:25 PM

    Looking forward to reading the hypocritical posts of all the little 12’s on this one.

  4. navyvandal says: Jan 19, 2017 1:25 PM

    So we have a LEGITIMATE Gate scandal following Ryan Grigson’s withholding of Andrew luck’s ribs last year…

    CRUCIFY THEM!

    Sincerely,

    1 Patriot Way Foxborough Massachusetts

  5. FinFan68 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:25 PM

    Good. That was blatant deceit and that is something Pete has a long history of.

  6. Kim Jong Goodell says: Jan 19, 2017 1:26 PM

    When I saw Mort was involved I immediately became skeptical. I imagine 11 of 12 fans become skeptical of anything he reports. How does that feel mort? Was it worth it? Allowing the NFL to give it to you dry and then protecting them so you didn’t lose your access… seems pointless to have access when no one believes your reporting, lmfao. You might as well retire bro… I’ll wait until this report gets confirmed or reported by another source before I can take it seriously

  7. TB12RALLYCRY says: Jan 19, 2017 1:26 PM

    Dont fret Seattle fans….Parcells gave Carroll a Patriots team filled with ProBowlers 3 weeks after a Super Bowl game only to have him wreck it in 18 months….Only matter of time…………

  8. niners816 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:28 PM

    Haha they deserve it. Classless team, classless coach, classless players, and most of all; clueless “fans”. “I’ve been a fan since 1976, even if I was born in the 90’s and didn’t watch football until 2012.”

  9. chipper41 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:28 PM

    the real reason to disclose injuries…for the gamblers and bookies

  10. goingoppo says: Jan 19, 2017 1:28 PM

    It’s not the Patriots, so who cares? Just slap them on the wrist and tell them not to do it again.

  11. dragonfly99 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:28 PM

    Not going to happen. The rules don’t apply to Peter.

  12. jwcarlson says: Jan 19, 2017 1:29 PM

    #PeteTheCheat

  13. mcconne77 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:30 PM

    Lots of drama with Richard Sherman

  14. patriotsticketssince1978 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:30 PM

    Mort?

    My guess is that the chances of Seattle forfeiting a 2nd round pick for this are small.

  15. packfntk says: Jan 19, 2017 1:30 PM

    Should be a 1st for being multiple time offenders.

  16. dsigrey says: Jan 19, 2017 1:31 PM

    Believe it when I see it

  17. thisonesforpat says: Jan 19, 2017 1:31 PM

    Why a first?

  18. vikesr4reel says: Jan 19, 2017 1:31 PM

    Here come all the trolls talking about how this cheathawks and patriots can’t win without cheating!

  19. 1trojan33usc says: Jan 19, 2017 1:32 PM

    GREAT ! There goes our top offensive lineman pick……………

  20. youdrivemenutseagles says: Jan 19, 2017 1:32 PM

    2nd round? Ouch.

  21. thereisalwaysnextyear says: Jan 19, 2017 1:33 PM

    This coach is a cheater and always will be. Whether it’s on a wife or on his previous college or his current NFL team. He’s a dirtbag and will do whatever he wants and leave the carnage behind. Teflon don.

  22. rmavs says: Jan 19, 2017 1:33 PM

    Whoopie…

  23. joetoronto says: Jan 19, 2017 1:33 PM

    But the NFL is only ever out to get the Patriots!

  24. tommymomoney says: Jan 19, 2017 1:34 PM

    A little excessive even for the Seahawks.

  25. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Jan 19, 2017 1:34 PM

    Carroll should fight this in federal court. Then, after losing his case, perhaps he can borrow someone’s helmet and peel the NFL sticker off? Yeah, that’ll teach ’em. The Pats are such a joke.

  26. shieldsisland37 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:35 PM

    Haha, they should also make him go a game without gum as an additional punishment.

  27. celm52 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:36 PM

    Repeat offender. Disregarded warnings. Compromised the integrity of the game. Hey, how about a four game suspension and a first rounder?

  28. phil325 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:37 PM

    Carroll has cheated his entire career both college and Pro, why would you think this was anything different. They should suspend him and not punish the team.

  29. dbfan4ever says: Jan 19, 2017 1:37 PM

    Forget the Pats this franchise under Cheat Carroll is far worse.

  30. fireroger says: Jan 19, 2017 1:37 PM

    Ah yes. Your team cheats. And now you have the ridiculous penalty from the ridiculous commissioner to go along with it.

  31. thudspeth says: Jan 19, 2017 1:38 PM

    No surprise. Pete Carroll cheated at USC on recruiting violations and skipped town and let the incoming coach have to deal with it. Fine the team a 1st round pick, that should get Pete’s and Paul Allen’s attention.

  32. mannyiac says: Jan 19, 2017 1:39 PM

    I don’t trust Mort or his sources.

  33. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:39 PM

    Colts hide broken ribs on Andrew Luck for weeks no problem.

    Seahawks loose a draft pick. They should raise hell about the Luck injury if the league docks a draft pick.

    Corruption runs deep in Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League.

  34. patriotsdefense says: Jan 19, 2017 1:40 PM

    Fair punishment

  35. krisp says: Jan 19, 2017 1:40 PM

    Cheaters!

  36. silverhornet says: Jan 19, 2017 1:41 PM

    well, that escalated quickly

  37. teal379 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:41 PM

    Lose a pick for not talking about your Richard.

  38. krisp says: Jan 19, 2017 1:42 PM

    Seahawks should loose 1st round draft pick
    the organization should be fined a big sum
    and Sissy Sherman should be banned for 4 games for this as well..

    Injurygate..

  39. winningisabrees says: Jan 19, 2017 1:42 PM

    OUCH

  40. factschecker says: Jan 19, 2017 1:42 PM

    That seems excessive for the crime. Seems more like a fine-able offense.

    I’m convinced park avenue has one of those “Jump to Conclusion” mats from Office Space.

    Jump Again ??? YES! Lose one turn Go Wild! Moot!

    They probably paid 1 billion dollars for it too. (Taxpayer funded)

  41. areyouseriousrofl says: Jan 19, 2017 1:42 PM

    I hate the Seahawks – but a 2nd rounder is NUTS!

  42. edelmanfanclub says: Jan 19, 2017 1:42 PM

    Thats absolutely insane, but being tis the NFL I guess its not that bad considering certain teams lose millions of dollars and at least a 1st for playing in cold weather.

  43. RegisHawk says: Jan 19, 2017 1:43 PM

    Actually, he reported that the idea of elevating the 5th rounder they were docked to a 2nd rounder is under serious consideration. But don’t let that keep you from misleading the sheep here.

  44. winningisabrees says: Jan 19, 2017 1:43 PM

    Pete the Cheat, NO WAY!

  45. braceyourselffor12 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    Chew on that Pete the Cheat!

  46. granadafan says: Jan 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    Suspension for Cheaty Petey. Fines are useless as NFL teams make hundreds of millions.

  47. yourunclerico says: Jan 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    Thats ridiculous!

  48. kenmasters34 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:44 PM

    They could lose a draft pick over this?

    Meanwhile the Steelers skate after they were caught using deflated footballs, and a player was caught secretly recording video in the locker room.

    Last year they cheated the Bengals in the playoffs when Porter stepped onto the field to bait Jones. A few years back Tomlin got in the way of a kick returner.

  49. ipdaily69 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:45 PM

    USC knows too well Pete Carroll’s rule defying antics.
    Pete is the Rick Pitino of the NFL.

  50. shoutin' get off my lawn says: Jan 19, 2017 1:45 PM

    Not a big loss. They’d just blow it on another D lineman and try to convert him into an O lineman anyways.

  51. streetyson says: Jan 19, 2017 1:45 PM

    Why don’t the league send in Wells? The team clearly have no regard for basic rules, so there’s bound to be more wrongdoing.

  52. a1b24312 says: Jan 19, 2017 1:46 PM

    Exactly. The McAdoo precedent.

  53. mrwalterisgod says: Jan 19, 2017 1:47 PM

    I see the NFL is showing their pettiness once again.

    Sherman was, once again, one of the league’s top corners. The injury did little to affect his play.

    The Patriots listed Tom Brady as “questionable” with a shoulder injury for how many years? Zero questions asked about the integrity of that.

    It’s time for Fraudger Goodell to be replaced.

  54. oswizard says: Jan 19, 2017 1:48 PM

    Penalizing a team for not admitting an injury that exposes them to the exploitation of that now identified weakness is ridiculous.

  55. gisellichek says: Jan 19, 2017 1:48 PM

    Cheaters!

  56. spotsdad says: Jan 19, 2017 1:51 PM

    Patriot fans tried to warn ya.

