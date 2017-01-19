Several Steelers have the flu, Mike Tomlin says they’ll be fine

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2017, 4:36 PM EST

An illness is going around the Steelers’ locker room, but coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not overly concerned about it.

Four players missed practice with an illness today, and there are reportedly more than a dozen people in the Steelers facility feeling sick. Tomlin, however, said he believes everyone will be good to go in New England on Sunday.

“I’m just thankful that I’ve stayed out of the line of fire,” Tomlin said. “We’re not making excuses. There won’t be. We’ll be there, we’ll be ready to play, this is just part of normal things that happen over the course of a season”

Players who missed Wednesday’s practice with the illness were back on the practice field today, so it appears that it’s not an illness that will keep players laid up for long. The Steelers will hope to have it all out of their systems by Sunday.