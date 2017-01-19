 Skip to content

Several Steelers have the flu, Mike Tomlin says they’ll be fine

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 18: Head Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates while walking off of the field after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 at Paul Brown Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

An illness is going around the Steelers’ locker room, but coach Mike Tomlin says he’s not overly concerned about it.

Four players missed practice with an illness today, and there are reportedly more than a dozen people in the Steelers facility feeling sick. Tomlin, however, said he believes everyone will be good to go in New England on Sunday.

“I’m just thankful that I’ve stayed out of the line of fire,” Tomlin said. “We’re not making excuses. There won’t be. We’ll be there, we’ll be ready to play, this is just part of normal things that happen over the course of a season”

Players who missed Wednesday’s practice with the illness were back on the practice field today, so it appears that it’s not an illness that will keep players laid up for long. The Steelers will hope to have it all out of their systems by Sunday.

10 Responses to “Several Steelers have the flu, Mike Tomlin says they’ll be fine”
  1. dpdonny says: Jan 19, 2017 4:39 PM

    This guy already has at least 6 excuses lined up.

  2. dpdonny says: Jan 19, 2017 4:40 PM

    … and the excuses continue to pile up.

  3. stoneydog1000 says: Jan 19, 2017 4:40 PM

    I used to have hangovers, I mean the flu, all the time when I was at that age.

  4. jakec4 says: Jan 19, 2017 4:48 PM

    Shorter rest than New England-delayed start time in KC- Antonio Brown distraction- the flu- communication shenanigans at Gilette…..What else am I missing….Doesn’t matter. The great Mike Tomlin makes no excuses!!

  5. LSUStrong says: Jan 19, 2017 4:51 PM

    Well Blount had the flu, hopefully it has already run it’s course through the Patriots organization.

  6. maust1013 says: Jan 19, 2017 4:54 PM

    It’s that time of year. The flu was going through NE’s locker room last week, wouldn’t be surprised if it still is.

  7. margoadams says: Jan 19, 2017 5:03 PM

    This is where the Steelers will more probably than not be staying: Renaissance, Westin, Biltmore and Hilton in Providence. Rest up Tomlin.

  8. steve717 says: Jan 19, 2017 5:03 PM

    I wonder how much money the Patriots will be fined and what draft pick(s) they will lose for this.

  9. patriotsr1 says: Jan 19, 2017 5:06 PM

    Bill sent Blount to visit. Always cheating somehow, right haters?

  10. erniecohen says: Jan 19, 2017 5:06 PM

    I don’t understand why flu, depending on the type, can’t be immensely damaging to a team’s performance.

