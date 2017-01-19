Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

Former Bills coach Rex Ryan is selling his home in Buffalo (one can only imagine what Rob did to the guest room).

An offseason to-do list for the Dolphins.

Patriots WR Michael Floyd is still learning what QB Tom Brady likes.

The Jets aren’t carrying over much salary cap room.

A look at the future for Ravens OLB Elvis Dumervil.

Bengals LT Andrew Whitworth has a different perspective on the Pro Bowl than younger players.

The Browns might not get DeShaun Watson, but they will work with a number of talented top prospects at the Senior Bowl.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says he’s not in Tom Brady’s class (and waits for someone to argue with him).

Other teams were sniffing around Mike Vrabel before the Texans promoted him to defensive coordinator.

The Colts have another banner which has nothing to do with winning.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles will be learning his third new system in four years.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is recovering well after surgery.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph wants his offense to lead the team, in which case they might be hustling backward.

The Chiefs staff will coach the Pro Bowl, which means more beachwear for coach Andy Reid.

The Chargers are going to stick with the same uniforms, for now.

Raiders OL coach Mike Tice is staying in Oakland with a new deal.

The Cowboys will get to host the Packers again next year.

Giants S Landon Collins said the secondary turned down an invitation to the infamous boat ride.

The Eagles added some veteran line depth with G Dallas Thomas.

Taking a look at Washington’s options with Kirk Cousins.

The Bears continue to get recognition for their rookie class.

A look at some possible free agent fits for the Lions.

Packers veteran pass-rusher Julius Peppers isn’t thinking about the future beyond this week.

Former Vikings QB Brad Johnson’s son is getting college offers, despite being in eighth grade.

Falcons S Ricardo Allen has taken a leadership role in the secondary.

Panthers C Ryan Kalil is part of the group remaking “White Men Can’t Jump.”

For all their problems, the Saints don’t have to worry about QB at the moment.

The Buccaneers found a Canadian import before the wall goes up (wait, wrong border).

A look at the Cardinals’ free agent priorities.

Rams coordinator Greg Olson is back, although in a new city and with none of the players from his first stint in that job.

The Falcons aren’t keeping the 49ers coaching news much of a secret.

Finding secondary depth will be an offseason priority for the Seahawks.