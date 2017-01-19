Tom Brady in trouble? Right

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2017, 6:34 AM EST

The man who shrugged at an assault from Dabo Swinney by claiming it’s better to be interesting than right has opted for neither this week when launching an assault on the greatest quarterback to ever play. Colin Cowherd believes that, with a lackluster postseason performance against the Steelers, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be in jeopardy of being jettisoned for Jimmy Garoppolo.

While it’s entirely possible that, at some point, Brady’s desire to keep playing will outlive the team’s desire to employ him, that’s not happening if Brady loses at home to the Steelers on Sunday.

Cowherd’s primary argument is that Brady has had two straight postseason “clunkers.” And while, statistically, that’s true in comparison to, you know, his league-record 28 touchdown passes against only two picks in 12 regular-season games (good for a passer rating in excess of 112), the Patriots beat the Texans by 18 and were a two-point conversion away from forcing overtime in Denver notwithstanding Brady’s”clunkers.”

The entire premise of Cowherd’s argument is that coach Bill Belichick always gets rid of a guy one year too early in lieu of doing so one year too late. But that’s not universal. Exceptions have been made for players like Troy Brown, and an exception definitely would be made for Brady, who consistently has left money on the table when doing new deals in order to ensure that he’ll never put Belichick in a position where he has to decide whether to dump Brady for cap reasons.

Last week, Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network blurted out that Brady will have the job “until he dies.” I’ll give Zolak a chance to put Cowherd’s theory to rest on Thursday’s PFT Live when Zolak makes a return visit at 8:35 a.m. ET.

