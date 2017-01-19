Trump confirms Woody Johnson will be UK ambassador

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2017, 2:09 PM EST

President-elect Trump confirmed today that Jets owner Woody Johnson is his choice to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In a speech today, Trump referenced that Johnson was “going to St. James.” The U.S. ambassador to the U.K. is sometimes referred to as the Ambassador of the United States to the Court of St James’s.

As we’ve previously reported, Johnson has been planning to accept the ambassadorship and hand over operations of the Jets to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson.

Woody Johnson has recently been in the news with comments dismissing criticism of quarterback Christian Hackenberg and denying he’d fire coach Todd Bowles for missing the playoffs next year. But it appears that Johnson won’t be focusing on football decisions in the coming years.