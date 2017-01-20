 Skip to content

103 players secure early entry to the draft

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

The incoming class of NFL players has been supplemented by the players who have achieved special entry to the process.

The NFL has announced that 95 players have been granted “special eligibility” for the draft by meeting the (unfair and arbitrary) three-year eligibility rule. Eight other players, including Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (pictured), have obtained degrees despite having college football eligibility remaining.

That’s down one from 2016, but it’s a continuation of a trend that has seen the numbers spike since the NFL adopted a rookie wage scale in 2011. The restricted earnings at the top of the draft create an incentive to get to the NFL and begin the process of putting in years toward the second contract, because that’s where players now get paid in large amounts.

  1. kcchefs58 says: Jan 20, 2017 12:36 PM

    Bustaz!

  2. 700levelvet says: Jan 20, 2017 12:41 PM

    You act as if these guys go to college for the education …

  3. najacoo22 says: Jan 20, 2017 12:56 PM

    An “unfair and arbitrary” rule by a private organization that doesn’t owe these football players anything. They are free to not follow the NFL’s rules and not play in the league if they choose to do so.

