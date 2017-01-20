Aaron Rodgers also under the weather

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

No defense has had much luck stopping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the last eight games and he said on Friday that germs won’t be the thing to slow him down either.

The Packers have joined the Steelers as teams dealing with illness kicking around their locker rooms this week. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson was sent home by the Packers on Friday because the team worried he might be contagious, but Rodgers said that he’s already under the weather.

“Rest, fluids, all that stuff,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’ll be OK. Jordy had it. Mason [Crosby] had it. I got it. We’ll deal with it.”

The ailing Packers players will try to get everything is out of their systems by Sunday afternoon in hopes of avoiding a different reason to feel sick to their stomachs.