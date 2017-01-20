 Skip to content

Aaron Rodgers also under the weather

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

No defense has had much luck stopping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the last eight games and he said on Friday that germs won’t be the thing to slow him down either.

The Packers have joined the Steelers as teams dealing with illness kicking around their locker rooms this week. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson was sent home by the Packers on Friday because the team worried he might be contagious, but Rodgers said that he’s already under the weather.

“Rest, fluids, all that stuff,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’ll be OK. Jordy had it. Mason [Crosby] had it. I got it. We’ll deal with it.”

The ailing Packers players will try to get everything is out of their systems by Sunday afternoon in hopes of avoiding a different reason to feel sick to their stomachs.

  1. maust1013 says: Jan 20, 2017 4:04 PM

    It was going through the New England locker room last week. Hopefully everyone is healthy by Sunday, really looking forward to these games

  2. cheeseisfattening says: Jan 20, 2017 4:05 PM

    Aaron Rodgers may be under the weather but his teammates will be under the bus if the Packers lose on Sunday.

  3. gbbvan says: Jan 20, 2017 4:06 PM

    LOL, the Russians germ-hacked my team!
    No prob, we’ll play the guys we have.

  4. Getoffmylawn! says: Jan 20, 2017 4:08 PM

    The Vikings fans just wet themselves with glee. BTW Vikings fans, you can take the rectal thermometer out of your mouths now.

  5. timmydeaton says: Jan 20, 2017 4:10 PM

    This is just like how the Walking Dead started out 🙂

  6. gp265 says: Jan 20, 2017 4:12 PM

    Widespread illness always seems to happen to some teams during playoff time. I’m sure there are instances where their food was tainted.

