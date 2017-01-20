Artie Burns: I have to be ready for Tom Brady to come after me

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2017, 11:23 AM EST

The Steelers defense rounded into form down the stretch this season and ranks among the best defenses in the league over the course of the nine-game winning streak that the team carries into Sunday’s AFC title game against the Patriots.

Two of the players who have seen their playing time go up at the same time the defense’s play has improved are safety Sean Davis and cornerback Artie Burns. The two rookies have played almost every snap over the course of the winning streak and they have helped settle a secondary that was leaky in the first half of the season.

That was when the Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16. The rookies only played 38 snaps between them in that game, leaving Burns feeling like Tom Brady is going to be testing them often on Sunday.

“That’s what he does,” Burns said, via ESPN.com. “He’s a savvy vet. That’s what savvy vets do; they go after rookies. I’m prepared for it. It’s a challenge. I’ve just got to be ready.”

Passing the test won’t guarantee the desired outcome for Pittsburgh — the Patriots ran for 140 yards in the regular season win — but it would likely make for a tighter game than the last one.