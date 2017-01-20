As youngest head coach, Sean McVay plans to earn players’ respect

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2017, 9:13 AM EST

New Rams coach Sean McVay is only 30 years old, an age his players may associate more with a teammate than with a head coach. But McVay isn’t worried about whether players will listen to a coach who’s not much older (or maybe even a little younger) than they are.

McVay said today on PFT Live that he thinks his hard work will earn the respect of players.

“I think that respect will be earned over time,” McVay said. “It’s not something that comes in one day, I think it’s something that will be earned over time.”

McVay said that he and his coaching staff will make the players better, and that’s what players respond to.

“I think the biggest thing is letting these players see by our preparation, our process, day in and day out, how serious we are about our football and how that can lead to us winning games,” McVay said. “It’s about helping these players reach their highest potential, that plan, that process, the way we coach, lead, teach and motivate on a day-in, day-out basis, I think our players will feel.”

That’s ultimately what a coach is judged on: If McVay wins, people will quickly forget that he’s the youngest coach in the NFL.