As youngest head coach, Sean McVay plans to earn players’ respect

New Rams coach Sean McVay is only 30 years old, an age his players may associate more with a teammate than with a head coach. But McVay isn’t worried about whether players will listen to a coach who’s not much older (or maybe even a little younger) than they are.
McVay said today on PFT Live that he thinks his hard work will earn the respect of players.
“I think that respect will be earned over time,” McVay said. “It’s not something that comes in one day, I think it’s something that will be earned over time.”
McVay said that he and his coaching staff will make the players better, and that’s what players respond to.
“I think the biggest thing is letting these players see by our preparation, our process, day in and day out, how serious we are about our football and how that can lead to us winning games,” McVay said. “It’s about helping these players reach their highest potential, that plan, that process, the way we coach, lead, teach and motivate on a day-in, day-out basis, I think our players will feel.”
That’s ultimately what a coach is judged on: If McVay wins, people will quickly forget that he’s the youngest coach in the NFL.
This is bad omen for a young coach. It’s not the job of the coach to “earn” the players respect. In fact it’s quite the opposite. It’s the players that need to earn the coaches respect.
It seems like such a massive hurdle to overcome.
The trick is…. on the first day beat someone up. That way you will gain the respect of the room. I feel bad for the assistant coach or punter he’s gonna mess up.
Which translates to “the inmates will be running the asylum”.
Rams are going to tank
curveball64 says:
Jan 20, 2017 9:26 AM
I see respect as mutual. Everyone has to earn. Respect can not be appointed. Look no further than The President of the Untied States. You will not find many Americans that respect all presidents equally. Respect can not be appointed. It can not be ordered. It has to be earned by everyone.
I don’t have the desire to do the research, but has there ever been a “successful” coach under the age of 40? I realize “success” is subjective and difficult to measure, but it seems like every time we get a 36 (just using a random age) year old head coach who is a rising star in the industry, blah blah blah, he ends up being fired in 3 years. Makes me think of Raheem Morris. Obviously I believe the owner should hire whoever he feels will get the job done, but I just have a hard time getting behind a 30-40 year old first time head coach. Experience matters