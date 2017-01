Posted by Zac Jackson on January 20, 2017, 3:43 PM EST

The Bills officially announced another addition to new coach Sean McDermott’s staff on Friday.

New assistant offensive line coach Andrew Dees held the same position with the Bills in 2012. He then spent 2013-15 with the Chargers.

Dees coached in the college ranks for 15 years before breaking into the NFL with the Bills.